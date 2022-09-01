Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 505,283 shares.The stock last traded at $15.35 and had previously closed at $15.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6,049.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,924,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,660,000 after buying an additional 330,502 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 567.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 183,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 416.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 206,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 166,472 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

