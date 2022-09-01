INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $459.26

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 459.26 ($5.55) and traded as low as GBX 441.68 ($5.34). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 446 ($5.39), with a volume of 16,328 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £145.46 million and a PE ratio of 410.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 458.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 491.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

In other news, insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £4,890 ($5,908.65).

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

