Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:INVH opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

