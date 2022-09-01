IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0300

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $286.44 million and $10.82 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00156607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033711 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

