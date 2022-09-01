IP Group (LON:IPO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.00

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 66.65 ($0.81), with a volume of 772605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.85).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.78) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get IP Group alerts:

IP Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.53. The company has a market capitalization of £689.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,750.00.

IP Group Cuts Dividend

IP Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

(Get Rating)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.