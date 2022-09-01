iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.72.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 915.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 212.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

