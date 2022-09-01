ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 288.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ironSource were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in ironSource by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 109.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 49.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 117,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $4.09 on Thursday. ironSource Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ironSource Company Profile

IS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.