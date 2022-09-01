iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.