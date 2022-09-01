iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Decreased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $54.84.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.