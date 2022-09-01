iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,158,000 after acquiring an additional 376,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after acquiring an additional 142,937 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,517,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 176,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,985,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.98. 113,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,871. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $176.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day moving average is $122.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

