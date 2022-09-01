iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $96.35 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

