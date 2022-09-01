iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,039,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.71. 2,255,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,318,307. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

