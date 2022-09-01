iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.55. 145,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,715. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average of $101.17.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.