iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Up 5.1%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.31. 2,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 475,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

About iTeos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,245,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.