iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Up 5.1%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.31. 2,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 475,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
