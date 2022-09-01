James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,291.85

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,291.85 ($15.61) and traded as low as GBX 1,204 ($14.55). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,225 ($14.80), with a volume of 9,372 shares traded.

James Latham Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £231.84 million and a PE ratio of 500.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,330.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

James Latham Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 27 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 2%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at James Latham

James Latham Company Profile

In other news, insider Nick Latham bought 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,408.64 ($6,535.33).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

