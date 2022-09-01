JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.72

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 2231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 13,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $323,148.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,619 shares in the company, valued at $588,886.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 13,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $323,148.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

