Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ciena in a report issued on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Shares of CIEN opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

