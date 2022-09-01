Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $110.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.
Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64.
In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after acquiring an additional 632,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 261,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
