Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $110.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after acquiring an additional 632,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 261,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

