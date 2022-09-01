J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) CEO Sells $1,240,000.00 in Stock

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $149.03 on Thursday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $117.45 and a 1-year high of $165.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.87.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Separately, StockNews.com lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

