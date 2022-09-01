JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €55.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Trading Up 1.6 %

EPA:RNO opened at €28.61 ($29.19) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.69. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.