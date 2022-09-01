JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($65.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($114.79) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.