JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Position Raised by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

