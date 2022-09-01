JulSwap Price Reaches $0.0022 (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $203,907.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

