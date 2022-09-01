K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Trading Down 3.2%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.78). 48,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 63,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($2.87).

K3 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £169.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 246.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.90.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile



K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers merger and acquisition services, including company sales and business brokerage, corporate finance, transaction, off-market acquisitions, and debt advisory services; tax credit advisory, investigation, and planning services; and restructuring and financial advisory, creditor, forensic accounting and expert witness, and pensions and lead advisory services.

Featured Articles

