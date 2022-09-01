Kellogg (NYSE:K) Short Interest Update

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 13,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,505 shares of company stock worth $79,338,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 47.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after buying an additional 853,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after buying an additional 554,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after buying an additional 544,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.