Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

KTCC traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. 12,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,962. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

