Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
KTCC traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. 12,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,962. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.95.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
