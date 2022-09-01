Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Decreased by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,264. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.97 and its 200-day moving average is $130.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.