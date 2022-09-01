Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Update

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 14,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kimco Realty by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kimco Realty by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,267,000 after buying an additional 382,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.92. 96,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,944. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

