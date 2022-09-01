KingMoney Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (KIM)

KingMoney (KIM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One KingMoney coin can now be purchased for $14.81 or 0.00061760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KingMoney has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. KingMoney has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KingMoney alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,622% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.

KingMoney Profile

KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @ABkingmoney. The official website for KingMoney is kingmoney.io.

Buying and Selling KingMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney is a digital currency developed trying to operate in ease transport of value in a network marketing industry. These activities include the creation of a transferable value in a network as a replacement for the money of goods or commission of work conducted on the network. The system contributes to the development of the network marketing industry among political borders by reducing the bureaucracy of transferring money between countries, organizations, firms, etc. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KingMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KingMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KingMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KingMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.