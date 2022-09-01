Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Down 10.7% in August

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 47,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of -0.15. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

In related news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon purchased 28,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $164,350.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,624,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,880,597.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc acquired 9,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $51,307.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,477,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,223.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Paul Hannon acquired 28,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $164,350.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,597.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 166,076 shares of company stock valued at $906,258. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

