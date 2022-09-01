Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in August

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,400 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 698,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 682.2 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AHODF opened at 26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 26.81. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of 25.45 and a 12 month high of 35.55.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
