Korn Ferry (KFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Korn Ferry has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $1.42-$1.58 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KFY stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,573. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

