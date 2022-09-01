Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Short Interest Update

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $378,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DNUT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 38,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DNUT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Stories

