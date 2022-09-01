Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Shares of LH traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,016. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.48 and its 200-day moving average is $252.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

