Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,782,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $26,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

AFL opened at $59.42 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

