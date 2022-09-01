Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 611,693 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,645,000 after purchasing an additional 782,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,261,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,282,000 after purchasing an additional 223,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.

