Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

