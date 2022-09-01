Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 13,456 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 5,549 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 593.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.2 %

BA stock opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average is $161.68. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.