Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $94.07 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

