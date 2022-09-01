L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.32

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 334780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

L’Air Liquide Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 11.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

