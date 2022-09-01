L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.32

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 334780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20.
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
