Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Paul H. Pickle Sells 5,193 Shares

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $33,806.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LTRX opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $210.88 million, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.
