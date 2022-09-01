Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of LRCDF stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 692. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.