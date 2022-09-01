Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.05

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$34.05 and last traded at C$34.05, with a volume of 109381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.45.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.80.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.