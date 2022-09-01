Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 535.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 30,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $8.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $340.48. 8,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,422. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

