Leeward Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.69. 672,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,775,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.