Leeward Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,470. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average of $202.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

