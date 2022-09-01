Leeward Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 43,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

