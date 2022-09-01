Leeward Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.55. 383,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,415. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

