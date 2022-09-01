Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 12,802 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,307. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $90.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

