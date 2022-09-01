Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.07

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 72092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LGGNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 329 ($3.98) to GBX 298 ($3.60) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Legal & General Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 6.29%.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

